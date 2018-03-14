Slough fly-tipper fined hundreds of pounds

A tell tale packaging label on household rubbish dumped in Fulmer led investigators to fly-tipper from Slough, who was fined hundreds on Wednesday, March 7.

Cristian Ocnaru, of Uxbridge Road, Slough, was fined £615, ordered to pay £361 in costs at Wycombe Magistrates Court.

On August 15, 2017, a Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire investigator found household waste at the side of Alderbourne Lane, including a mattress, cardboard packaging, a bin sack, bags containing green waste, a settee, a suitcase, wood and broken furniture.

Sifting through the waste, the investigator found a packaging label bearing Mr Ocnaru's name and address.

The 29-year-old admitted dumping plastic green waste bags and cardboard packaging for a mattress, which he said he added to previous rubbish.

Ocnaru told magistrates rubbish was building up outside his house as the council had not taken it away for two or three weeks, despite complaints.

South Bucks District Council Cabinet Member for Environment Luisa Sullivan said: “Let this case be a lesson to anyone who thinks they can get away with this kind of anti-social behaviour.”

Visit www.buckscc.gov.uk/fly or phone 0845 330 1856 to report illegal dumping.