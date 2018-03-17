Young People's Question Time held at Slough and Eton CoE

Mental health services, obesity and the battle to gain relevant work experience were some of the many topics discussed at a Young People’s Question Time panel on Tuesday.

The event, run by Slough based youth charity Aik Saath, saw about 50 young people asking questions at Slough and Eton CoE Business and Enterprise College, in Ragstone Road.

The panel included Slough Borough Council cabinet member for children and education, Cllr Shabnum Sadiq (Lab, Wexham Lea), Slough Conservative Group deputy leader Cllr Rayman Bains (Upton), Slough Youth Parliament member Kyan Heywood-McLean and Thames Valley Berkshire Local Enterprise Partnership’s Allison Giles.

Aik Saath volunteer Mary De-Wind chaired the event, which included debates on why 16 to 18-year-olds have to pay full travel fares, countering the stigma of Slough, compulsary feedback for job interviews and more.

Aik Saath project manager Rob Deeks said: I think a lot of the questions reflected their anxieties around getting into the world of work.

“I was really pleased with the quality of the questions.”

Youngsters surveyed after the debate showed that three quarters of the crowd felt more engaged in politics afterwards.