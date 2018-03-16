In Pictures: Dulux Academy hosts National Apprenticeship Week workshop

Painting and decorating apprentices were invited to take part in a series of classes at the Dulux Academy in Slough as part of National Apprenticeship Week.

Split into both theory and practical sessions and delivered by expert Dulux Academy trainers, the visit on Thursday, March 8, provided attendees with a basic understanding of paint, colour and application.

Dulux Trade senior brand manager Rebecca Orton said: "Apprenticeships are important to safeguard the future professionalism of the painting and decorating industry.

“For those that are considering a career in the trade it can be so rewarding, and an apprenticeship provides direct, hands-on training, allowing individuals to earn while you learn.

“We are proud to have been involved in National Apprenticeship Week, and at our Dulux Academy, will continue to train and educate attendees, whether they are just starting out or looking to develop their skills even further.”