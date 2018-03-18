Slough has one of the highest vehicle accident rates in South-east

The town has one of the highest vehicle accident rates in the whole of the South-east.

Independent comparison service Nimblefins compiled the data using recently-released motor vehicle accident, casualty and traffic data from the Department for Transport.

In Slough there are 76 accidents per 100million miles driven on the town’s roads.

The national average is 56.

In Windsor and Maidenhead the number of accidents is 30 per 100million miles driven.