In Pictures: Child Sexual Exploitation plays written and performed by Slough students

‘Powerful and poignant’ plays on the risks of Child Sexual Exploitation (CSE) were produced and performed by year eight school girls from Slough at The Curve on Tuesday, March 13.

Slough Borough Council (SBC) and drama company Unblurred Lines worked with secondary school students across the borough to raise awareness of CSE.

Students wrote and performed their own plays, with two winning schools, Eden Girls School and Ditton Park Academy, chosen to perform to parents and professionals at The Curve in William Street.

SBC’s CSE and trafficking co-ordinator Nadine Barrett said: “The students from both Eden Girls School and Ditton Park Academy worked really hard as a group to learn about and present powerfully on the risks of CSE.

“I would like to thank staff from both schools for supporting them throughout and allowing them the space, time and resources to create individual pieces of theatre to recognise the national CSE awareness day campaign.”

The performance was in aid of National CSE Awareness Day which is on Sunday, March 18.

The aim of the performances was to help parents spot signs that something is not right with their children.

Co-artistic director of Unblurred Lines Lauren Nathan-Lane said: “We’re very proud of all the young people that took part in this 6 month youth theatre project with us.

“They engaged their creativity to learn about CSE and associated issues and utilised their learning to create incredibly powerful and poignant performances.”

SBC cabinet member for regulation and consumer protection Clllr Pavitar Mann (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) said: “CSE is a real risk for all young people, so it is vital that we educate and empower them about its different guises and the risks associated with it.

“Encouraging young people to explore the issue through drama and performance is a fantastic way to talk openly about the type of risks young people face and how they should address them."