Government figures reveal hundreds of empty homes in Slough

Hundreds of homes in Slough have been standing empty for at least half a year, according to Government figures.

Slough Borough Council (SBC) reported 225 long-term vacant homes in October 2017 – up from 205 in 2016.

The data was published by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, and is based on council tax records. The number of empty homes was up 41 per cent since 2014.

A total of 152 homes were owned by SBC and 21 by housing associations – including those that had been empty for less than six months.

SBC cabinet member for corporate financing and housing Cllr Mohammed Nazir (Lab, Baylis and Stoke) said out of the 152 empty homes owned by the council, 110 were in the Tower and Ashbourne House tower blocks, which saw tenants moved out due to fire risks last year.

SBC has approved the demolition of the two tower blocks in Chalvey Park to make way for 195 new homes, but two residents are holding out for more compensation.

Residents at Broom House, in Reddington Drive, and Poplar House, in Langley High Street, were given the option to transfer to other homes after the Grenfell Tower disaster, resulting in 12 empty properties, said Cllr Nazir.

He said the remaining empty homes in October last year were being prepared to be re-let, or new properties being allocated for the first time.

SBC has recently reviewed its internal processes with repairs, maintenance and investment service partner Osborne to reduce empty property turnaround times.

Cllr Nazir added: “Council properties in Slough are in high demand – a demand we’re working hard to meet.”