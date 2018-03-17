Steakhouse owner fined for non-payment

A businesswoman has been told to pay more than £20,000 for breaching tax rules.

Simren Kaur Jasal, 25, of Upton Court Road, Slough, was told to pay £20,448 in compensation plus costs of £100 at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, March 1, after admitting non-payment of a PAYE and National Insurance security bond.

The director of Brasilsteakhouse Ltd, a steakhouse based in West Sussex, was required to pay a security bond of £20,448.

Based on her restaurant’s previous trading history, she was sent a Notice of Requirement to pay an income tax security bond to protect the public purse against future tax defaults. She failed to pay the bond and continued to trade.

Assistant director of HMRC’s fraud investigation service Mark Cox said: “Simren Kaur Jasal was trading illegally by not paying the security. Any trader with a history of failing to meet their tax obligations may be required to pay a security bond, as a precautionary measure to protect future tax revenue.

“It is only right that we tackle those businesses who fail to abide by the rules.”