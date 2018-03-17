Pets Corner: Kicia at RSPCA Hillingdon

02:00PM, Saturday 17 March 2018
As you can see, Kicia is a stunning girl who is in need of a lovely new home and lots of love.
She is seven years old and a fairly quiet lady, but she really enjoys a fuss.
Kicia is an indoor cat, so requires a spacious home where she has room for plenty of exercise.
She likes to be the centre of attention and would therefore prefer a home without other pets or young children.
Kicia is a little on the voluptuous side and is currently on a diet.
Could you open your heart and home to the lovely Kicia?
For more information, please call the RSPCA Hillingdon branch on 01895 833417 or apply online at www. rspcahillingdonclinic. org.uk
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Snow is expected to hit Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead tomorrow.
The driver of a milk tanker had to be cut free after his vehicle hit a tree.