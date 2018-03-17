Sat, 17
Pets Corner: Kicia at RSPCA Hillingdon

As you can see, Kicia is a stunning girl who is in need of a lovely new home and lots of love.

She is seven years old and a fairly quiet lady, but she really enjoys a fuss.

Kicia is an indoor cat, so requires a spacious home where she has room for plenty of exercise.

She likes to be the centre of attention and would therefore prefer a home without other pets or young children.

Kicia is a little on the voluptuous side and is currently on a diet.

Could you open your heart and home to the lovely Kicia?

For more information, please call the RSPCA Hillingdon branch on 01895 833417 or apply online at www. rspcahillingdonclinic. org.uk

