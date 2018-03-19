Slough man jailed for 12 years for wounding with intent to commit GBH

A 25-year-old man from Slough who slashed a man on the back with a machete in May last year has been jailed for 12 years.

Aman Khan, of Chesnut Avenue was sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Monday, March 12, having been found guilty of wounding with intent to commit grevious bodily harm at a trial in November.

On the evening of May 13, a 27-year-old man was on his own in Humber Way, Slough, when he was attacked by Khan with a machette.

The victim ran to a nearby property and was slashed on the back numerous times as he arrived outside, before Khan fled the scene.

He sustained three deep slashes across his back and a fractured shoulder.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Mohammed Rashid, said: “Aman intended to cause serious harm to the victim in this incident, which took place outside, in view of members of the public.

“Thames Valley Police will not tolerate such offences and we will work tirelessly to ensure violent offenders, such as Khan, are brought to face justice.

“Khan now has a substantial time in prison to reflect upon his actions.”

After prison Khan will serve under a four year extended licence.