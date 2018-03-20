In Pictures: Hundreds of karate kids take part in Goju Ryu tournament

Hundreds of young karate kids and adults punched, kicked and chopped their way to victory on Saturday (Mar 17).

The karate academy Goju Ryu Karate held its annual tournament that saw children as young as five up to adults in their 60s battle it out in categories divided by age, height and grade.

Students did kata and kumite.

Kata is practiced individually while the latter is the name given to the tournament.

The martial arts students were cheered on by more than 400 family and friends at Montem Lesuire Centre in Montem Lane.

The academy has been going for around 20 years and sesei Aamar Rajpoot has been training since he was a kid.

He said he was proud of seeing his students compete and it was great to bring all the clubs together from across Buckinghamshire, Berkshire and West London.

Aamar added: “It went really well.

“The day is all about confidence.

“They might start out nervous but as soon as they compete they get that belief.

“And it helps to feel a part of the organisation.”

Aamar also described the mental and physical health benefits of practicing martial arts.

“It help build that focus and control.

“So even if you’re doing school work or something like that it helps with your mental drive in other areas.

“Plus they really enjoy it”, he added.

Visit www.karateacademyuk.com or call Aamar on 07530 296296 for more information on Goju Ryu Karate.