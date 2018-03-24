Shared legal services approved by SBC cabinet

Shared legal services between Slough Borough Council (SBC) and the London Borough of Harrow were approved by cabinet on Monday, March 19.

HB Public Law is hosted by the London Borough of Harrow and is a shared service providing legal assistance to a number of London and Buckinghamshire authorities.

After a year of helping Slough’s legal team out on an as and when basis, an agreement with HB Public Law is now set to become formal.

SBC lead member for transformation and performance Councillor Sabia Hussain (Lab, Central) said that for many years, the council’s legal team has struggled with budget cuts, recruitment difficulties, the changing landscape of local government and increasingly complex multi-agency partnerships and commercial arrangements.

She added: “They have been providing an excellent service but in some cases have been reliant on outsourcing to private legal firms who can be very expensive to manage increasing demand.

“HB Public Law has a proven track record in shared services and any extra money made is ploughed back into the business to support staff development.”