Slough shops caught out in underage knife purchase sting

Three shops in the borough have failed a knife test purchase operation run by the Slough Borough Council (SBC) Trading Standards team and Thames Valley Police.

The operation involved sending underage volunteers into shops to see if they could buy knives.

It is illegal to sell knives to anyone under the age of 18.

Out of nine shops visited, three of them sold knives to underage customers, including a national chain of supermarkets.

The three shops have been notified and are currently being investigated.

Trading standards manager Andrew Clooney said the results were ‘disappointing’.

He said Trading Standards would continue to take action against those who sell age-restricted products to minors and remind traders to effectively train staff to prevent underage sales.

SBC cabinet member for regulation and consumer protection Cllr Pavitar Mann (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) said: “It is not acceptable that knives are getting into the hands of children.

“It is vital Slough traders have measures in place to prevent any more underage sales of knives.”

She said staff need proper training and that a series of ID signs are needed around shops as a prompt.

Contact Slough Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0345 04 04 06.