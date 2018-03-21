Day of social action brings community groups together to feed homeless

The organiser of a day aimed at promoting social action has spoken of her desire to bring all faith groups together to benefit communities.

Raabia Ahkter has been as outreach work at Khidma Community Trust for the last five years.

The charity aims to serve residents by providing quality educational, social, sports and welfare programs, consistent with traditional Islamic principles.

But she stressed it was important to bring people together not just in the Muslim community but with other faith groups to make a difference in the town’s communities.

This was part of the ethos behind ‘Sadaha Day’ on Sunday, March 18.

While some of the planned activities were sadly cancelled due to the snow several organisations still met up to feed the homeless and give out hygiene packs at St Mary’s Church in Church Street.

Raabia said: “We helped about 30 homeless people in the end.

“It’s nice to get more people active and raise awareness.

“We live in Slough so it’s nice to give back to the community.”