Police appeal for witnesses after stabbing outside block of flats

A scuffle outside a block of flats in Stratfield Road on Tuesday evening led to a 33-year-old man receiving stab wounds to his chest, abdomen, face and left hand.

At about 9.15pm, the victim was involved in a verbal altercation with a young man, who was standing by the entrance to the flats on the phone.

There was subsequently a scuffle outside in the courtyard when the 33-year-old was stabbed, before the attacker ran down an alley towards Wexham Road.

He remains in a non-life threatening condition in Oxford’s John Radcliffe Hospital.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Lucy Deane said: “This incident happened at a time when there would have been a number of potential witnesses, and we are asking anyone who has not already spoken to officers to contact us.

“We realise there may be concern among the community as a result of this incident, and there will continue to be an increased police presence in the area."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting reference 43180085244, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.