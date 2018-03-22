Slough nominated for town of the year

Slough could be the Thames Valley town of the year for 2018.

Along with Oxford and Bracknell, Slough was shortlisted for the Thames Valley Property Awards 2018 Town of the Year award.

Slough is represented in four other categories at the awards.

The Porter Building is nominated for In-town Office of the Year; Milestone is nominated for Residential Development of the Year; Shanly Homes is nominated for Housebuilder of the Year, and Premier Inn is nominated for Development of the Year.

The annual awards are run by The Business Magazine, celebrating business and property innovation in the region.

Cllr James Swindlehurst, leader of the council, said: “I’m delighted Slough has been shortlisted for this prestigious award.

“Slough is the youngest, most diverse and most productive place in the UK.

"We were named the second most connected small city and the eighth most business-friendly small city in the whole of Europe."

The Thames Valley Property Awards 2018 are being held on Thursday, May 3, at Ascot Racecourse.