Fraudster who supplied fake bank statements to council sentenced

A woman who supplied forged bank statements to Slough Borough Council (SBC) for her housing application and benefits claims, has been sentenced at Reading Magistrates' Court.

Lucy Jones, 32, of no fixed abode, was given a 12 month community order with 50 hours unpaid work and was ordered to pay £500 compensation.

Jones had previously lived at a private rented property in Rokesby Road, where she had claimed housing benefit and council tax benefit support between May 2011 and June 2016. She fell into rent arrears and her landlord began eviction proceedings.

She asked SBC’s housing team for help in January 2016, claiming her landlord wanted to move back into the property and asked her to leave.

She denied being in rent arrears and produced bank statements showing rent payments, but her case was refused because a council housing officer concluded she was in arrears of over £20,000 and was intentionally homeless.

ones and her seven-year-old son were given temporary accommodation while she appealed the decision, while she providing further bank statements.

SBC spotted anomalies and discovered that Jones had provided forged bank statements for her housing application and for years of housing and council tax benefits claims, resulting in a of £5748 loss for the council.

Jones pleaded guilty to 12 offences related to her fraudulent behaviour at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday, March 16.

SBC cabinet member for regulation and consumer protection Cllr Pavitar Mann said: “This case highlights the fact that if you provide us with forged or fake documents we will always catch you out and will prosecute, no-one is above the law.

“However, no one should suffer in silence and if you are finding yourself in spiraling debt and are being threatened with eviction, you should seek help before it is too late.

“Anyone in this position, should contact our housing team sooner rather than later.”

Visit www.slough.gov.uk/housing/homeless-or-at-risk.aspx for advice on preventing homelessness.