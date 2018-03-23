Get Creative festival to finish at The Curve this weekend

Youngsters across the borough have been exploring their creative sides in an art festival which has taken place across Slough’s libraries and children’s centres this week.

The Get Creative festival, run by Slough based social enterprise Creative Junction, has included a variety of activities including art, photography, music, embroidery, crafts animation, storytelling, theatre and poetry.

The Arts Council England funded festival started on Saturday, March 17 will come to a close with a finale at The Curve, running from 10am to 3pm.

Creative Junction director Anna Jones told The Express: “People across Slough have been actively involved in all sorts of different art activities all week.

“There’s been a really fantastic response in terms of numbers and feed back and it’s just given people a really great opportunity to paint, create, write, draw, take photos, it’s been a fantastic few days so far.”

Visit www.creativejunction.org.uk for a festival timetable.