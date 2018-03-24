Green gyms opened in Manor Park and Langley Pavilion

Six new green gyms have recently been completed and opened in parks across the borough.

The latest to open were Manor Park and Langley Pavilion, which were launched on Monday, March 19.

Members of the Slough Borough Council’s Active Slough team, leisure providers Everyone Active and The Great Outdoor Gym company, which created the gyms, were on hand to demonstrate how the equipment works.

The gyms, of which there are 11 across the borough, are free for all to use at any time.

The six most recently introduced gyms are in Manor Park, Langley Pavilion, Spring Gate Field, Rochford Gardens, Eltham Avenue and The Cherries — funded by Wexham Court Parish Council.

SBC cabinet member for environment and leisure Councillor Rob Anderson (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) said: “The first wave of green gyms were so popular that we were keen to install more to ensure every resident has one in relatively close proximity to where they live.

“They are free to use, fun, and encourage you to get out and do your exercise in the fresh air.”