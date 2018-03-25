Slough Borough Council used 22,000 single-use coffee cups in one year

Last year the borough council bought 22,000 single-use coffee cups, an increase on the 18,000 purchased in 2016.

Laid end-to-end, the mostly non-recyclable 10cm tall cups used last year would measure 2.2km – taller than Mt Snowdon and Scafell Pike combined.

The paper cups, supplied by Quench Me, have a plastic waterproof lining so they are very difficult to recycle.

According to a Freedom of Information request made by the Express, Slough council spent £1,448 of public money on the cups in the last two years.

The council owns 33 coffee machines on five sites, so on average each machine produced 100 coffees a day last year.

A council spokeswoman said: “We always stipulate and encourage suppliers to use environmentally friendly products and packaging.”