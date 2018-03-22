Nova House developers to build 238 flats in Slough

A nine storey block of flats is one step closer to becoming a reality after a recommendation was given the go ahead by councillors.

‘Aspire’ in Herschel Street will be made up of 238 and is the project of Click Properties, formerly Timeless Property Services Ltd, the original developer of Nova House.

Fears for the safety of residents prompted Slough Borough Council to take control of Nova House this month following a failed cladding safety test in the wake of Grenfell Tower disaster.

The new building will be made up of 600 modular units with construction expected to start in October and finish mid 2019.

Most of the work is carried out off site and then pieced together.

Aaron Emmett, CEO at Click Properties said: “With the £600m Heart of Slough regeneration fund as well as Crossrail arriving in 2019, Slough is undergoing a renaissance, making it a fantastic place to live and work.

“Our apartments will provide high spec housing for a growing population, helping to meet the increased demand for homes.”

There will be one two and here bedroom apartments, with 50 affordable homes.

The application first came to the planning committee in December 2017 when it was deferred.

Councillors wanted assurances that ‘privacy issues’ would be sorted out and clarification on affordable housing.

The recommendation to delegate the decision to the planning manager with permission dependent on an s106 agreement being completed by June 27.

The planning committee met at St Martins Place on Wednesday night.