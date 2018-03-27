Anti-fraud pilot scheme to feature in Slough Borough Council May elections

A pilot scheme to ensure people complete their postal ballots themselves, will be rolled out in upcoming local Slough Borough Council (SBC) elections, which have been announced for Thursday, May 3.

A total of 14 seats are up for grabs, one in each ward other than Foxborough.

The council’s postal vote pilot will include checks being made on the delivery of postal ballots and extra information for postal voters.

Checks will also be made to ensure voters know they should complete the ballot themselves and in secret and the importance of returning it directly and not through a third party.

A letter will be sent out with every postal ballot pack, explaining how to complete their postal vote and what to do if people have concerns about fraud.

SBC has also signed up to the ‘Your Vote is Yours Alone’ campaign, which is being run by the Electoral Commission, with support from Crimestoppers and the Cabinet Office, which aims to prevent electoral fraud.

Returning officer for May’s borough elections Catherine Meek said: “Electoral Fraud is an important national issue and it is important people know that their vote is theirs alone.

“Any allegations of fraud will be taken very seriously by us and we hope the information provided as part of the postal vote pilot will go some way to raising awareness and confidence in reporting any electoral malpractice.”

For the first time, SBC has an online form which people can use to report electoral fraud concerns.

Visit www.slough.gov.uk/council/voting-and-elections/report-electoral-fraud.aspx or call Ms Meek on 01753 875013 to report any concerns.

Anyone wishing to stand for election has until Friday, April 6, at 4pm to submit their nomination forms to SBC.