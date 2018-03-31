Asian Star celebrates 11th birthday

Asian Star Radio celebrated its 11th birthday in its Slough studio on Wednesday, March 21, and has exciting plans for the future.

The radio station, which operates out of the Queensmere Observatory shopping centre, has been available to listeners in Glasgow over DAB for about two weeks.

Asian Star hopes to work its way down the country, reaching DAB listeners in major cities like Manchester and Birmingham.

Its end goal is to set up its own Multiplex, a platform stations pay to use to get onto DAB, with Wycombe Sound.

Asian Star director Ray Siddique said: “There are 33 radio stations that people can tune into [in Slough], it’s very difficult to survive unless you’re on all different platforms which are available.”

Together with DAB, online streaming, FM Radio and the Radio Player Android App, Ray says Asian Star has an estimated monthly listenership of 300,000.

He says the station has picked up a lot of ‘loyal listeners’ over the years, and says fans from Glasgow have started getting in touch.

As well as playing music, Asian Star takes part in community campaigns, interviews experts on current affairs, provides news, weather and traffic updates and much more.

Visit www.asianstar1016.co.uk.