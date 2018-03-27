Slough Conservative Group launch manifesto ahead of May election

Could-be Conservative councillors took to the streets of Langley on Saturday.

The Slough Conservatives gathered at Harrow Market in Langley High Street to launch their 2018 election manifesto.

Prospective councillors in 14 wards, a third of the council, were going door to door in Langley outlining why they were standing in May’s election.

Christine Bamingbola going for the Langley St Mary’s seat said the ‘huge issue’ in the area she would try to address is traffic.

“We seem to have all the road leading here and people who live here just can’t get out.

“We have more and more homes being built but people living here still need to get out of their houses.”

Councillor since 2014 Cllr Wal Chahal (Upton) said the party ‘provides a strong opposition to Labour in Slough’ and he hopes to be re-elected.

The leader of the opposition Cllr Wayne Strutton (Con, Haymill and Lynch Hill) said the party is ‘passionate about Slough’.

He said after a ‘spate of stabbings on Slough residents’ the manifesto includes working with Thames Valley Police to find ways to increase officers and ‘increase street safety’.

Cllr Strutton added that he wanted to see tighter building control in the town.

“The quality of the developments is very important,” he said.

The election will be held on May 3 which will include 14 wards, a third of the council.