Colnbrook with Poyle Parish Council by-election announced

06:35PM, Tuesday 27 March 2018
A by-election has been announced for Colnbrook with Poyle Parish Council on Thursday, May 3.
The announcement follows the resignation of Parish Council chairman Cllr Scott Bryant, leaving a vacancy in the council.
The by-election will be held on the same day as Slough Borough Council ward elections, where 14 seats are up for grabs — on in each ward other than Foxborough.
The nomination deadline for the parish council vacancy is Friday, April 6, at 4pm.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Snow is expected to hit Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead tomorrow.
The driver of a milk tanker had to be cut free after his vehicle hit a tree.