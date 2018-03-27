Colnbrook with Poyle Parish Council by-election announced

A by-election has been announced for Colnbrook with Poyle Parish Council on Thursday, May 3.

The announcement follows the resignation of Parish Council chairman Cllr Scott Bryant, leaving a vacancy in the council.

The by-election will be held on the same day as Slough Borough Council ward elections, where 14 seats are up for grabs — on in each ward other than Foxborough.

The nomination deadline for the parish council vacancy is Friday, April 6, at 4pm.