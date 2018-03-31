Activity sessions held at Slough children's centres to help families keep fit

Rhyme, song and dance sessions have been put on by Slough’s children’s centres to raise awareness about obesity and the importance of a healthy diet and exercise.

Called ‘Move and Munch’, the activities are aimed at getting families on their feet and moving more.

There has also been lots of information given to parents about healthy eating, diet and nutrition as part of the #BeRealistic campaign run by Slough Borough Council.

The social media campaign is to encourage residents to make small changes to their diet and physical activity to lead healthier lifestyles.

Cllr Shabnum Sadiq (Lab, Wexham Lea), cabinet member for children and education, said: “Our children’s centres are doing a fantastic job of raising awareness to children and their parents about making wise choices now to avoid bad habits and subsequent poor health in the future.

“We want all of Slough’s children to adopt a healthy lifestyle, keep active and look after their bodies, so that they grow up to be happy and healthy.”