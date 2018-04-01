World TB Day awareness campaign launched in Slough

The Curve was lit up red in support of a worldwide tuberculosis awareness campaign last week.

The William Street library was illuminated with the message ‘Unite to End TB’ during the evenings of Friday, March 23 and Saturday, March 24, which is World Tuberculosis Day.

Slough Clinical Commissioning Group, Asian Star Radio, and Slough Borough Council’s (SBC) Public Health Team hosted events in Montem Leisure Centre, the Wellington Street Tesco and Empire Cinema in Slough Town Square on Friday.

Visitors learnt about active and latent tuberculosis, and people from high risk countries were tested for the disease, which still affects around 60 people in Slough every year.

TB rates in Slough and South Reading are the highest in the South East of England, excluding London.

SBC cabinet member for health and social care Cllr Natasa Pantelic (Lab, Cippenham Meadows) said: “TB cases in Slough are still unacceptably high and I encourage residents who have entered the UK in the last five years, from places such as South East Asia or Sub-Saharan Africa, to book a simple blood or skin test, which is free from your local TB service.”