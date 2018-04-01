Eden Girls' School raises £850 for Sport Relief

A total of £850 was raised for Sport Relief at by Eden Girls’ School, which held a sports day on Friday, March 23.

Students were sponsored to take part in a range of sports and activities including penalty shootouts, assault courses, fitness challenges, dancing, boxing and more.

The Bath Road secondary school’s head of PE Emma Seabridge said: “The school’s Sport Relief fundraising event was extremely successful.

“It was great to see so many students taking part in a huge range of sports events and fun activities.

“There was a very lively and positive atmosphere throughout the event, which was a real team effort with teachers and students leading the stations and raising all they could for such a worthy cause.”