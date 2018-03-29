In Pictures: Smartphone app showcases 100 years of the Slough Trading Estate

A digital treasure trail documenting the Slough Trading Estate’s history and heritage was launched on Thursday, March 22.

The Estate Trail App (ETA) allows users to scan lamppost banners around the estate with their phones, revealing digital artwork bringing 100 years of history to life.

The project was put together by Slough based film producers Resource Productions and virtual reality provider Mix Up Reality.

Last week, nine teams of businesses and organisations from Slough followed the trail, racing to solve clues to win prizes for nominated charities and meeting actors along the way.

Teams included Mars, Hanovia, CLEAN, Telephonica and Slough Borough Council.

The work was commissioned by Home Slough as part of an Arts Council England project.

The day’s winners was laundry provider CLEAN, who was awarded by MP for Slough Tan Dhesi.

He said: “The ETA has been a great way to tell the historical and cultural story of Slough while working to break down negative stereotypes of Slough and show people how great of a place Slough is to work and live in.”