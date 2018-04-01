Students at Eden Girls' School celebrate British Science Week

British Science Week inspired a number Slough students to pursue science-based careers.

Pupils at Eden Girls’ School took part in a week's worth of Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) activities from Monday, March 12 to Friday, March 16.

The highlight of the week was a science fair which parents and neighbouring primary school pupils were invited to.

At the fair Year Eight students presented their findings on everyday scientific problems, like what shoe sole material offers the best grip, and how age affects memory.

Maschil De Guzman, director of learning in science, said the pupil's reaction to Science Week was 'overwhelming'.

Students also took part in a STEM speed dating exercise where they got to speak to various professionals working in different scientific industries.

Year nine pupil Hafsah Ismail said: “Our STEM careers day has encouraged me to become a nurse.

“I have now realised that being a nurse is such a rewarding job for many reasons.“