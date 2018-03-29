Temporary ice arena in the Montem Leisure Centre car park to close on Saturday

The temporary ice arena in the Montem Leisure Centre car park will close on Saturday, March 31.

The rink will close two weeks ahead of the opening of the brand new ice arena in Montem Lane.

The new arena, managed by Slough Borough Council’s leisure provider Everyone Active, will open on the week of Monday, April 16.

An official launch event, featuring a celebrity guest and free activities, planned for Saturday, April 28.

Everyone Active’s area contract manager Sally Thomas-Ellis said: “This is a really exciting time for sports and leisure in Slough and we are delighted to be part of it.

“The Ice Arena will be a huge asset to the community. Not only will it provide an improved experience for those who enjoyed activities on the ice, it will also offer new ways of getting active and help more people find a sport or hobby they love.

“I am very excited to welcome people inside on the 16th April.”