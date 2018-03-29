Environment Agency investigating 'mysterious white substance' in Grand Union Canal

A walker was ‘horrified’ to discover an mysterious white substance being ‘discharged profusely’ into the Grand Union Canal near the Deseronto Trading Estate on Monday, April 26.

Friends of Slough Canal Member Diane Richards discovered the liquid while walking by the estate, past St Mary’s Road bridge.

“Have just been horrified to see a white substance being discharged profusely into the canal from one of the units in the Deseronto Trading estate,” she posted on the Friends of Slough Canal Facebook group.

“Photos don't do justice to the quantity,” she added.

The pollution was reported that day to the Environment Agency (EA), who believed the pollution came from a pipe near St Mary’s Road.

The EA is investigating potential sources and communicating with businesses on the estate.

It said in a statement: “A probable source has been identified and we will now be working with the polluter to prevent further polluting discharges.

“The incident has been assessed as minor and there is no evidence of aquatic life being affected.”

The agency is liasing with partner organisations to monitor any impact to the canal.

Mrs Richards visited the site yesterday (Thursday) and said although the discharge had stopped, a ‘chalky substance’ had built up on the canal bed.