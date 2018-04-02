SBC supports Action Counters Terrorism awareness campaign

SLOUGH: A national anti-terrorism campaign is being supported by Slough Borough Council (SBC).

The ACT (Action Counters Terrorism) public awareness campaign which launched on 20 March and runs for four weeks.

The aim of the campaign is to encourage the public to help the police tackle terrorism by reporting suspicious behaviour and activity.

SBC will be raising awareness of ACT on social media and support engagement activities taking place in schools, places of worship and with voluntary and community groups.

Examples of suspicious activity could include hiring large vehicles for no obvious reason, buying or storing large quantities of chemicals, fertilisers or gas cylinders for no obvious reasons, taking notes or photos of security arrangements, inspecting CCTV cameras in an unusual way, or viewing, sharing material which promotes or glorifies terrorism.

SBC deputy leader, and cabinet member for the Government’s Prevent deradicalisation programme Cllr Sabia Hussain (Lab, Central) said: “Cllr Sabia Hussain, deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for Prevent, said: “Intelligence from our communities is one of the main ways we can tackle terrorism and keep our streets and towns safe.”

Suspicions can be reported in confidence at www.gov.uk/ACT or by calling 0800 789 321.