Pets Corner: Logan and Felix at RSPCA Hillingdon

Logan (tabby) and Felix (black and white) are a close pair of boys who lost their home due to their owner’s ill-health. At 13 they are now in desperate need of a loving retirement home.

Logan lost a leg in the past, but has adapted and enjoys doing all the normal things cats get up to. He is currently a little nervous and looks to his more confident friend Felix to lead the way, but a little love and patience will help him to come out of his shell. For this reason they would benefit from a fairly quiet home, without other pets or young children.

To offer them a home call RSPCA Hillingdon on 01895 833417.

