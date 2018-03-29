Hundreds of Slough children missed 19+ school days last year

More than 800 children missed at least 10% of all their lessons in Slough’s secondary schools last year.

Department of Education figures show that 844 children, 9% of state secondary school pupils in the borough, missed 19 or more days of teaching.

State secondary schools are required to provide 190 days of teaching a year, so 19 days equates to 10% of a child's education missed. These children are classified by the government as ‘persistently absent’.

In Slough's primary schools, 1,263 children - 9% of all pupils - were regularly absent in 2016/17.

A Department for Education spokesman said: "Children only get one chance at an education and evidence shows that every extra day of school missed can affect a pupil's chances of achieving good GCSEs.

"The rules on term-time absences are clear and we have put schools back in control by supporting them - and local authorities - to use their powers to deal with unauthorised absence."

In 2016/17 the average secondary school pupil in Slough missed at least 8 days of school, and in total 80,000 days of teaching were lost over the academic year.

Roughly half of Slough’s secondary school students missed five or fewer days of classes in 2016/17.

Schools authorised 77% of the absences, which were mostly through illness or medical appointments, but the remainder were unauthorised absences, which include truancy and unauthorised family holidays in term time.

Local authorities can impose fines of £60 on parents who fail to ensure their children's attendance at school, rising to £120 if not paid within 21 days.