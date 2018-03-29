Parking restrictions set for Montem Leisure Centre to tackle inconsiderate motorists

In a bid to crack down on inconsiderate space hoggers, Slough Borough Council (SBC) will introduce parking restrictions in the Montem Leisure Centre car park next week.

From Monday automated number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras will log cars as they come in and out of the car park in Montem Lane.

Anyone who parks without registering their vehicle when visiting the leisure centre or St Martins Place, SBC’s headquarters across the road, will receive an automatic fine of £100, reduced to £60 if paid within 14 days.

SBC cabinet member for environment and leisure Cllr Rob Anderson (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) said: “For too long the car park has been a free for all, with commuter parking, airport parking, and all-day stayers working elsewhere in the borough hogging the spaces and leaving leisure centre users with nowhere.

“We know the difficulty in parking has discouraged people from using Montem during the week and we want this to change.

“We are taking this action because we do not want to penalise the leisure centre users by charging them when the parking issues are not of their making.”

Warden patrols will also be rolled out to crack down on problems such as blocking in cars and parking outside marked bays, on pathways and grass verges, in disabled bays without valid blue badges, and across multiple bays.

Registration points will be installed at Montem Leisure Centre’s reception and at SBC’s offices.

Another registration point will be installed at Slough Ice Arena when it opens on Monday, April 16.

Leisure centre users will be able to park for three hours for free as long as they register.

There will also be a 30-minute grace period for people dropping off or picking up from the leisure centre.