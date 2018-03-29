Concerns raised about continuation of support for domestic abuse victims

The council has denied their will be any gaps in support for domestic violence victims when their new provider takes over next week.

Jayne Donnelly, chief executive at The Dash (Domestic Abuse Stops Here) Charity, the outgoing domestic abuse support provider said that they ‘hadn’t really had any contact’ from Slough Borough Council (SBC) since the contract was awarded to London based charity Hestia earlier this month.

She was concerned that the hundreds of medium risk clients DASH supports would slip through the gap if that provision was not included in the new contract.

She added: “They [SBC] say they have been communicating with us, but they just said they would be commissioning services, not what services would be included.

“SBC didn't fund our medium risk clients.

“So in terms of the commissioning process, it doesn’t take into account what is actually being delivered.”

Jayne confirmed that the charity will not be able to accept referrals from the town as of next week and that five or six staff will be made redundant.

However a spokeswoman for SBC said: “DASH knew they had a two year fixed term contract with us and were given plenty of notice that the tender process was taking place.

“We have been in constant discussion with them for the past two years about the timescales for this and have always been open and transparent with them.

“In addition to the support for high risk victims of domestic abuse, Hestia will also be working across East Berkshire providing support and planning for medium risk cases of domestic abuse in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead and Bracknell.”

Hestia’s new three-year-contract is due to start on Tuesday (Apr 3).

It will fund three members of staff called independent domestic violence advocates (IDVA) that will be provided by Hestia and will work closely with a range of services including Thames Valley Police, health, children’s social care, housing, children’s centres and the voluntary sector to provide specialist domestic abuse services to residents in Slough.

Hestia will also be doing development work across East Berkshire to ensure residents from the black, Asian, minority ethnic and refugee communities who are facing domestic abuse, can access these specialist services.