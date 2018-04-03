Obesity could overtake smoking as leading cancer cause in Slough

Obesity could overtake smoking as the biggest preventable cause of cancer in Slough.

NHS figures show that smoking is responsible for 323 deaths in every 100,000 people aged over 35 in Slough, with 18 per cent of Slough residents identifying as smokers in 2016, compared to 21 per cent in 2012.

Smoking is still the most prevalent preventable cause of cancer, but more and more people are kicking the habit nationally.

A recent study by Cancer Research UK which found that nearly 40 per cent of all cancers can be avoided through lifestyle changes, has prompted the charity to issue a warning about waistlines.

Chief Executive Sir Harpal Kumar said: "Obesity is potentially the new smoking, if we're not careful.

“My sense would be it'll be some time in next couple of decades that we'll see those two switch around.”

NHS figures show that 66 per cent of people in Slough are overweight or obese and that obesity was a factor in 2,945 hospital admissions in 2015/16.

Health service statistics also show that 26 per cent of children in the area are considered to be obese by the end of primary school.