Families meet farmyard animals at Herschel Park Easter fun day

Elated youngsters were not fazed by the wet weather, as furry farmyard animals came out to play at Herschel Park yesterday (Tuesday).

The Easter Fun Day, organised by Slough Borough Council (SBC) at Herschel Park in Upton Close saw dreary drizzles of rain, but no broken spirits.

Children got to play with animals such as ponies, rabbits, donkeys, lambs, ducks, courtesy of Maidenhead-based mobile farm Basil and Crew.

The fun day included face painting, with youngsters aged six months to 12 years becoming fearsome lions and vibrant butterflies.

The children took part in an ‘Xplorer trail’ put on by SBC’s Active Slough team, hunting for Easter themed markers scattered around the park.

Ian Judd, Herschel Park’s management officer said: “All the kids enjoyed themselves; the face painting is always popular.

“There were lots of Mums taking pictures of their kids with the baby bunnies and fluffy ducks, so it was all very Easter-y.”