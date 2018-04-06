Altruistic 11-year-old raises almost £1,000 for SHOC

A kind hearted 11-year-old from Langley has raised over £900 for a homeless charity in Slough by running 10km around Dorney Lake.

Having seen homeless people in the streets of Windsor and Slough, Matthew Foggoa, from Thames Road, Langley, wanted to make a difference.

“I see homeless people in the streets and it makes me feel said,” said the year seven Burnham Grammar School student.

“It’s not fair, we have homes and they don’t,” he added.

Having trained over the past six weeks, the keen footballer completed a 10 mile route around Dorney Lake on Tuesday, April 3 and raised over £960, well above his original target of £200.

The money will go to Slough Homeless Our Concern (SHOC) which operates a day centre in Whitby Road.

Matthew’s mum Nicki said: “He’s always been affected by seeing homeless people. When we are in Windsor he always asks to buy them something to eat, he goes up and speaks to them — He’s quite a sensitive boy and he gets quite upset by it.”

Matthew visited SHOC with his mum yesterday (Thursday) to speak to staff and talk about how far the money could go.

Matthew’s father Ray said: “He’s always asked why the people are sleeping in bus stops and doorways when he was younger, he couldn’t understand it, he couldn’t fathom why these people didn’t have a home.

“I’m very pleased and proud of him and quite overwhelmed by the generosity of friends and family and also strangers who saw his story on the SHOC website.”

SHOC welfare coach Vicky Cheeseman told The Express: “It’s amazing. He’s raised such a massive amount of money.

“Most importantly for us is the fact that an 11-year-old is really aware of homelessness.

“It’s not just adults that are noticing the homeless people it’s the children, and the children are wanting to do something to support them as well, that’s what really astounds us.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nicki-foggoa to donate.