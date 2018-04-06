Volunteers appeal for food and provisions to be sent to Syria

Some 100 tonnes of food and provisions will be sent from Slough to people devastated by war and poverty in Syria.

Three 25-tonne containers are almost full and the UK 4 Syria project, being run by the Al Muhammed Trust in partnership with International Humanitarian Relief UK (Ihruk), is aiming to reach ‘four or five’.

Having only expected to fill one container over three collection days, Ihruk’s south division manager Omar Sharif has urged the public to make one final push on their final collection this weekend.

He said: “Let’s try and get one more filled. More people are suffering and we are privileged in this country.

“It’s definitely a drop in the ocean, with the crisis that’s going on, but it does make a difference.

“Even if you only manage to feed 20 or so people, you are still making a difference to those people. You have to start somewhere.”

One container has already been sent off to Idlib, north-west Syria, from where the items will be distributed around the country.

Two more containers are booked to ship tomorrow (Saturday) and Saturday, April 14.

There are two collection points in Slough tomorrow (Saturday), from 11am to 4pm – one at Diamond Road Mosque, and the other at Slough Central Mosque in Stoke Poges Lane.

The public are being asked to drop off dried food items such as tinned lentils and chickpeas, bags of rice and bags of pasta, and provisions such as warm blankets.

Once the collections are over, the items will be packed into containers at a depot in Eton Wick, which the trust has been allowed to use by owner Finn Kennedy.

People from all over the UK have been donating to UK 4 Syria, with vans bringing aid from Birmingham, Oxford and Luton.

Omar said: “The British people just love to give, and it is truly warming to see.”