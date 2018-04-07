More registered voters ahead of May elections

With borough elections coming up in May, figures from the Office for National Statistics have revealed that voter registration has risen in Slough.

Figures show that 94,683 people were on Slough Borough Council’s electoral roll on December 1, 2017 — an increase of 412 voters 12 months earlier.

Last week, the British Social Attitudes Survey by the National Centre for Social Research found that interest in politics was at a 25-year high, with 43 per cent of voters saying they were quite or very interested in politics.

The survey’s authors believe it is due to controversy surrounding Brexit and Jeremy Corbyn's left wing and populist politics.