Slough Borough Council receives £1.8m for cricket project

Slough Borough Council (SBC) is to receive a £1.8m investment for a cricket project aiming to bring together Slough’s many cultural communities and faith groups.

The three-year project called Breaking Boundaries will encourage youngsters and their families to engage in the sport through participating, spectating and volunteering.

SBC has said that it will train and support volunteers, with the aim of creating hubs within the community, and “fostering mutual respect and friendships.”

The project will also be implemented in Manchester, Bradford, London and Birmingham.

The investment comes as England and Wales are set to host the 2019 Cricket World Cup, having previously hosted the 2017 Women’s Cricket World Cup, which England won.

There are hopes that the project will embrace the momentum of the Women’s World Cup victory to spur participation across all ages, genders and ethnicities.

SBC attended the British Ethnic Diversity Sports Awards on Saturday, March 24 to promote the project and show commitment to the town’s sports and physical activity programmes.

SBC director of adults and communities Alan Sinclair said: “Sport has the power to unite communities and we’re delighted to be bringing the young people of Slough together through a shared love of cricket.

“Breaking Boundaries is a fully inclusive project that encourages involvement at all levels, regardless of age, gender, ethnicity or ability. We can’t wait to get started later this year.”