Gender pay gap revealed at Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust

Women working at Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust are paid 18.9 per cent less than their male colleagues on average.

The trust, which operates Wexham Park Hospital in Slough and Heatherwood Hospital in Ascot, has revealed is gender pay gap in a report it is required to submit to the Government Equalities Office. It also showed the median pay for men is 2.8 per cent higher than women’s.

The report also splits employees into four pay bands. The top group of earners is 68.3 per cent female, and in the lowest pay bracket women made up 76.6 per cent of staff. Women at the trust were paid 27 per cent less on average in bonuses than men.

A total of 110 male members staff get a bonus, compared to 52 females.