SBC offering Amazon Echo as prize for consultation participants

An Amazon Echo could be up for grabs for residents who take part customer consultation from Slough Borough Council (SBC).

The council is consulting on how residents contact them and the service they receive when they do to help inform a new customer strategy.

The survey is available online on https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/SBC-customer-strategy and also on paper from all of the borough’s libraries, My Council in Slough High Street, Wentworth Avenue, Elmshott Lane and Trelawney Avenue and from other council offices.

It also forms the centre pages of the latest edition of the council’s magazine Citizen.

Paper copies can be returned to libraries, MyCouncil access points, children’s centres, The Curve and Britwell, Chavey, Cippenham and Langley community centres.

SBC lead member for transformation and performance Cllr Sabia Hussain (Lab, Central) said: “Residents are our most important customers with hundreds of thousands of contacts with us every year, from face to face visits in MyCouncil to a comment on social media, or a phone call to pay a parking fine.

“Each one of those contacts matters to us and we want to make sure we are accessible to residents when and how they need or want us.

Anyone taking part in the survey will be entered into a prize draw to win an Amazon Echo. The closing date is Monday, April 23.