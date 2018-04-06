Children in Need gives £100k to Slough children's charity

Over £100,000 was awarded to a charity in Slough by Children in Need so they can keep helping disadvantaged families across the borough.

Home-Start Slough, based in Burnham, received £113,949 in funding, meaning Children in Need has now invested £295,000 in the borough.

The money will go towards delivering activities for young disadvantaged families to help improve their diet, physical activity, and dental health.

Home-Start Slough director Lesley Michaelis said: “We want to do everything we can to get children off to a healthy start in life.

"This is our second time receiving funding from BBC Children in Need, and it is vital to our work which impacts hundreds of children and families in our community.

"Thank you to everyone who makes this grant possible, because it will enable us to continue this service.”

Home-Start Slough provides a number of services for families, running group sessions on fussy eating, weaning, sugar swapping, and healthy eating on a budget.

The charity also provides child-centred activities, like showing them how to cook and grow their own food, helping to improve child well-being and boosting family relationships.

The money from Children in Need will also go towards training and education of the charity’s staff and volunteers, enabling them to continue to support struggling parents.

Pam Bacon, BBC Children in Need regional officer of the south and west, said: “Projects like Home-Start Slough make such a difference to local children and their families, which is why we’re so pleased to be funding their work.

“The project previously benefitted from our main grants programme, and in the months ahead we look forward to seeing this funding in action.”

Home-Start Slough received a grant in Children in Need’s first round of funding this year. They will donate money to projects across the UK at six other stages in 2018.