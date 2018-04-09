A4 Bath Road re-opened after man suffers 'serious head injuries' in Slough 

The A4 Bath Road eastbound, near Slough’s town centre has now been re-opened following an accident which left a man with ‘serious head injuries’.

Slough Borough Council tweeted to report the road had been closed at the junction of Ledgers Road and Stoke Poges Lane at about 3.45pm this afternoon (Monday), warning motorists to avoid the area if possible.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said that officers closed the road due to a man who had fallen over, suffering ‘serious head injuries’ and that an ambulance was on the scene.

Police are not treating the incident as suspicious.

The council reported that the road had re-opened at 4.25pm.