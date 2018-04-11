Former SBC chief executive among top ranks in Taxpayers' Alliance annual rich list

A payout of more than £400,000 has put former Slough Borough Council (SBC) chief executive Ruth Bagley in the top 10 of the Taxpayers’ Alliance’s ‘Town Hall Rich List’.

For the 11th consecutive year, the pressure groups annual list has provided a rundown of local authority employees in the UK whose total remuneration exceeds £100,000.

Ms Bagley, who left SBC for reasons unknown to the public in December 2016, received a salary of £146,397.

According to the Taxpayer’s Alliance she was paid £224,179 in remuneration excluding pension contributions in the financial year of 2016/17 — £77,782 of which was a direct compensation for loss of office.

Her employer pension contributions amounted to £217,019 meaning she walked away from the borough with £441,198.

This leaves her as the most handsomely remunerated in the South East of England and the sixth most highly paid across the United Kingdom.

The highest on the list was former Birmingham City Council chief executive Mark Rogers, who was paid £666,622.

In December 2016, the press and public were excluded from a SBC meeting where Ms Bagley’s severance pay was discussed.