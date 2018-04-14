Meet and Mingle members take part in Heritage Lottery Fund sari project

Vibrantly coloured saris have been designed and created by members of Slough based women’s group Meet and Mingle, has part of Heritage Lottery Fund project.

The 12 month project, which finishes at the end of the month, gave members the chance to explore the traditions, styles, colours and materials of saris.

Members visited museums to research and learn about the costumes.

Over the past six months, the ladies of Meet and Mingle were busy in sari workshops, creating art, paintings, sequins, embroidery, patchwork and threadwork to go on plain Saris.

“We would like to express our greatest thanks to The Heritage Lottery for helping us learn new skills, opportunities to make friends and produce amazing art work on fabrics,” said Meet and Mingle founder Aksa Marshal.

“We are thankful to everyone who supported and contributed in making this project a success.”

Members also held a show-and-tell where they talked about saris as a hold as 70 years which belonged to family members.