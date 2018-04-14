Curve's new cafe wins over new customers

A new catering business which has taken over the cafe in The Curve hopes to offer better choice to library-goers.

Old School Catering took the reins of the William Street library and cultural centre’s cafe on Monday, March 12.

Director Torrin Edwards previously served hungry students at Reading School, before moving to his latest gig in Slough.

He said he has ‘slowly but surely’ been restoring visitors confidence, claiming the library cafe offered scant choices before.

“It’s at the other end of the spectrum to what was there previously,” the 45-year-old added.

Old School Catering serves up a wide variety of sandwiches, wraps, rolls and jacket potatoes as well as sweet treats including cookies.

“Everything, where possible, is produced on site,” said Torrin, who lives in Cookham.

“There’s loads of new customers coming through which is good as well as the staff who work for Slough Borough Council and The Curve, they’re coming in a lot more.”

Visit www.oldschoolcatering.co.uk for more information.