Slough care provider launches 'age friendly' business scheme

A scheme to make Slough’s businesses more welcoming to older people has been launched by on the borough’s care services.

The ‘Age Friendly Take a Seat’ campaign will see the town’s retailers displaying stickers in their windows saying ‘come in take a seat’, demonstrating that they are ‘age friendly’.

This means older citizens who are out shopping can make a pit stop, sit down, and have a glass of water before continuing their day.

The concept was born out of an initiative in New York and was adopted in Nottingham, where over 300 shops have been signed up.

Care at home provider Home Instead, in Stoke Road has decided to extend the franchise to Sough.

Its head Paul Sahota said: “I was just aghast at how simple an idea it was and that actually once implemented, what a difference it could make to the forgotten seniors in our community.

“I am committed to changing the face of ageing in Slough and this is just the start.

“Our aim is to have 100 business owners supporting the campaign.”

MP for Slough Tan Dhesi joined shop owners in Stoke Road on Wednesday, April 11 to officially launch the scheme.

Businesses interested in signing up should email contact.sloughanduxbridge@homeinstead.co.uk.